2 arrested with 1.5 kg charas

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 5

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Palampur police seized 1.5 kg of charas from two persons on the outskirts of Palampur town on Thursday evening. The accused were identified as Harshit Shrama and Dimpy Dadhwal, both residents of Amb tehsil in Una district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Lokinder Negi said a police team laid a trap after getting a tip-off that two persons were to receive a consignment of charas near Palampur. Police spotted the two moving in suspicious circumstances near the police naka. Later, police searched their bags and recovered 1.5 kg of charas packed in a polythene bag.

According to information, the accused were on their way to supply the consignment to a local drug peddler. The accused were regular suppliers of charas in the area. They had procured the charas from a bulk supplier. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have arrested the accused.

