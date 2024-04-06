2 arrested with 1.5 kg charas

Palampur, April 5
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Palampur police seized 1.5 kg of charas from two persons on the outskirts of Palampur town on Thursday evening. The accused were identified as Harshit Shrama and Dimpy Dadhwal, both residents of Amb tehsil in Una district.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Lokinder Negi said a police team laid a trap after getting a tip-off that two persons were to receive a consignment of charas near Palampur. Police spotted the two moving in suspicious circumstances near the police naka. Later, police searched their bags and recovered 1.5 kg of charas packed in a polythene bag.
According to information, the accused were on their way to supply the consignment to a local drug peddler. The accused were regular suppliers of charas in the area. They had procured the charas from a bulk supplier. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have arrested the accused.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria
Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC
Indian student dies in US state of Ohio
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...
Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP
AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...