2 Belgian trekkers stranded in Bara Bhangal

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, October 8

Peter Van Geit and Sneha, two trekkers from Brussels (Belgium), are stranded in the snow-bound Bara Bhangal valley for the past four days.

In a WhatsApp message to Sunshine Adventure, a Tirthan (Kullu) trekking group, the trekkers have requested for their evacuation at the earliest.

In the message, Geit said, “I and my friend Sneha crossed the Kaliheni Pass on October 5 at 2 pm en route to Bara Bhangal. We were at Devi ki Marhi II Shepherd rock shelter for the past three days. Sneha got snow-blinded. Therefore, we are unable to move out of the tough terrain situated at 14,000 feet. Our location: 32.22396° N, 76.99276°, E rock shelter next to the Kaliheni nullah stream covered with green tent cover,” he added.

Peter Van Geit said, “They are out of food and Sneha is unable to walk in this terrain. We need immediate evacuation by chopper. There is flat space nearby to land. Please send help.”

SP Khushal Sharma said the Kangra administration was in touch with trekkers and arrangement were being made to evacuate them.

DC, Kangra, Dr Nipun Jindal has also sent a requisition to the Indian Air Force for making a chopper available to rescue them. A team of police and trekkers has also been sent from Kullu as the valley was easily approachable from Kullu, the SP added.