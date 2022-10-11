2 Belgian trekkers stranded in Bara Bhangal rescued

Palampur, October 10
Peter Van Geit and Sneha, two Belgian trekkers, who were stranded in the snowbound Bara Bhangal valley for the past five days, rescued last night by a team of the Adventure Tour Operators Association Kullu-Manali (ATOAM), headed by Jogi, and a team of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) led by Dina Nath. The rescue operation continued for around 50 hours.
Official sources said both trekkers were safe. However, Sneha, who is unwell and unable to walk, was being brought on a stretcher to Kullu by the rescue team.
In a WhatsApp message, Peter said the rescue team had reached the camping site. He was thankful to the government, particularly the district administration, which had come to their rescue otherwise they would have died in the freezing temperature at a height of 14,000 feet. He said Sneha got snowblinded and was still unable to see and move.
These trackers were stranded in Bara Bhangal on September 5.
