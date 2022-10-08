2 Belgian trekkers trapped in Himachal’s snow-bound Bara Bhangal valley, seek immediate evacuation

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, October 8

Two foreign trekkers, Peter Van Geit and Sneha, hailing from Brussels (Belgium) have been trapped in snow-bound Bara Bhanghal valley for the past five days. In a message to Sunshine Adventure, a Tirthan (Kullu)-based trekking group, they have requested for evacuation at the earliest.

In a message, Peter Van Geit said he and his friend Sneha crossed over the Kaliheni Pass on October 5 hiking from Sangchar to Bara Bhanghal. “Currently we are stuck at Devi ki Marhi II Shepherd rock shelter for the past 4 days. Sneha got snow blinded and is still unable to see, therefore we are unable to move out of tough terrain situated at the height of 14000 feet above sea level. Our location: 32.22396° N, 76.99276° E, rock shelter next to the Kaliheni nala stream covered with green tent cover,” he added.

Peter Van Geit said they are out of food supplies and Sneha cannot see and is unable to walk in this terrain. She needs immediate evacuation by chopper; there is a flat space nearby to land the chopper, please send help, Peter requested.

Kangra SP Khushal Sharma said the district administration is in touch with trekkers and necessary arrangement were being made to evacuate them. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal has also sent a requisition to the Indian Air Force for making a chopper available to bring the trekkers from Bara Bhanghal.

A rescue team comprising police personnel and trekkers have also been sent from Kullu as the valley is easily approachable from Kullu, the SP added.

