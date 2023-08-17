2 bodies found from debris in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, August 16

In another landslide in the Krishna Naga area in Shimla, several houses were buried under debris on Tuesday. Bodies of two persons have been recovered from the debris. These houses were got vacated by the administration in advance, thus preventing the chances of loss of life.

As per police officials, around six to eight houses, including the slaughterhouse building, collapsed due to the landslide. The videos of the landslide being circulated on social media platforms show houses being swept away and the area turned into a heap of rubble in a matter of a few seconds.

Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi said, “Two bodies have been recovered from the debris so far and rescue operation is still continuing. There are several houses that are buried under the debris. As a safety measure, we have got the houses adjacent to the landslide site evacuated.”

Many people have been rendered homeless due to the landslide and now the administration is busy rehabilitating them. Police personnel along with the SDRF continued the rescue operation on the second day on Wednesday. “The rescue operation is on its last leg. Two bodies have been found in the debris,” added the SP.

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tweeted that residents were evacuated earlier by the administration fearing landslide. The place lies between the old Bus Stand on the Cart Road and the Shimla Bypass below. The incident reportedly happened near the slaughter house.

However, as the landslide occurred, the houses crashed on the slaughter house, where some people were reportedly working inside. Videos of people in the nearby houses screaming and telling the inmates to leave immediately were circulated on social media.

