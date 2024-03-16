2 residents of Nagrota Bagwan booked for beating up, blinding stray dog

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 15

Two residents of Nagrota Bagwan were booked for allegedly beating up and blinding a stray dog.

The suspects, identified as Sandeep Kumar and Prakash Chand, both residents of Suned village, were booked under prevention of cruelty against animals.

The suspects were booked after the intervention of Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi.

Dheeraj Mahajan from an NGO, Kranti, who filed the complainant, said the incident happened on Wednesday night when the suspects attacked the stray dog with an iron rod. Dheeraj said the suspects alleged that the dog had barked at them.

“The dog has lost its eyes in the attack. I lodged a complaint with the Nagrota Bagwan police. However, the police were not registering a case after which we approached Maneka Gandhi. She talked to the Kangra SP, Shallini Agnihotri. Thereafter, the police registered the case against them,” Dheeraj said.

Dheeraj said cruelty against stray animals had been increasing in the Kangra region. “We got the case registered against the suspects so that people become aware that they can been booked for cruelty against animals,” he added.

