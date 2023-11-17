2 booked on Kangra bizman's complaint

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 16

The Kangra police today registered an FIR on the complaint of businessman Nishant Sharma, who had accused DGP Sanjay Kundu of threating him. The FIR was registered on the orders of the Himachal High Court against two unknown people under Sections 341, 504, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said that Sharma had mentioned in his complaint that two unknown people had threatened him and his family while they were travelling on the McLeodganj-Bhagsunag road. So, according to the complaint, an FIR was registered against two unknown people, she added.

Asked if the complainant had named some other people along with the DGP in his complaint, the SP said that primarily the complaint was against two unknown people. “The complainant alleged that two unknown people had threatened him at the behest of other accused. The allegations are under investigation and hence no name has been added to the FIR,” she added.

Sharma, a Kangra-based business, had alleged that his partners in tourism and property business, who are influential people, were threatening him. He had filed a complaint to the Kangra police alleging that the DGP has summoned him to Shimla, making the threat from his influential business partners more serious.

He had alleged that his business partners were forcing him to sell his tourism and property companies by trying to threaten and intimidate him. The DGP got an FIR registered against Sharma in Shimla for allegedly trying to defame him.

