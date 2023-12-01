2 booked under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Una, November 30

The Una police today registered a case under Section 15-61-85 of the NDPS Act against two residents of the district for possessing poppy husk. SP Arijit Sen stated that acting on a tip-off, a Mehatpur police station team today stopped two persons near Raipur Sahoran village in Una subdivision for checking and recovered 494 grams of poppy husk from them. The accused had been identified as Suraj Rana and Bhupinder.