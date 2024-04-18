2 Cantonment board officers placed 55 & 69

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 17

Two Chief Executive Officers posted in the Cantonment Boards of Solan district have cracked the Civil Services Examination, 2023, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), results of which were declared yesterday.

Chief Executive Officer Yogesh Dilhor, serving at the Subathu Cantonment Board, secured 55th rank, while Priya Rani, overseeing the role of Chief Executive Officer in Kasauli and Dagshai Cantonment Boards, achieved 69th rank.

A mix of diligent efforts and a focused approach towards exam preparation is their success mantra.

Yogesh Dilhor shared insights into his journey to Civil Services exam, which encompasses perseverance and strategic planning. Originally hailing from Sonepat, with familial roots in Panchkula, Yogesh started his UPSC journey five years ago.

After joining a coaching institute briefly, he realised the importance of NCERT books over expensive study material. Leveraging his workplace experience and focusing on self-study, his strategic time management and a steadfast approach paid rich dividends.

Priya Rani (28) shares her tale of resilience and family support that helped her crack the highly competitive exam.

Hailing from Phulwari Sharif in Patna, Priya’s aspirations found wings after encouragement by her grandfather, a staunch advocate of woman education. With limited resources, yet a disciplined study regime centered around NCERT books, Priya’s consistent efforts culminated in an impressive rank of 69th in the coveted exam. Her success story underscores the transformative power of unwavering determination and familial encouragement in overcoming barriers on way to success.

The achievement of Yogesh and Priya not only highlight their individual triumphs, but also serve an inspirational narrative for aspirants navigating the arduous path of the Civil Services examination.

