2 cars collide in Nurpur, seven hurt

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, JUNE 2

Seven persons were injured when two cars coming from opposite sides collided head on near Jonta on the Pathankot- Mandi national highway on Thursday.

Family members travelling in the car (HR 36V-0314) coming from Kakira in Chamba district were on way to Baglamukhi temple at Kotla to pay their obeisance when another car (PB 06-1719) coming from Kangra and going to to Pathankot collided with it.

Six occupants of the car coming from Kakira were injured and rushed to Nurpur civil hospital. A child, who sustained serious injuries, was referred to Tanda Medical College, Kangra.

The driver of the other car, Anwar Ali, who was also injured seriously, was rushed to the Civil Hospital at Pathankot.

The Nurpur police have registered a case.