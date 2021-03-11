2 cars collide in Nurpur, seven hurt

NURPUR, JUNE 2
Seven persons were injured when two cars coming from opposite sides collided head on near Jonta on the Pathankot- Mandi national highway on Thursday.
Family members travelling in the car (HR 36V-0314) coming from Kakira in Chamba district were on way to Baglamukhi temple at Kotla to pay their obeisance when another car (PB 06-1719) coming from Kangra and going to to Pathankot collided with it.
Six occupants of the car coming from Kakira were injured and rushed to Nurpur civil hospital. A child, who sustained serious injuries, was referred to Tanda Medical College, Kangra.
The driver of the other car, Anwar Ali, who was also injured seriously, was rushed to the Civil Hospital at Pathankot.
The Nurpur police have registered a case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala