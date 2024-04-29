2-day Alpine Ski & Snowboard championship ends in Lahaul-Spiti

Mandi, April 28
The two-day Alpine Ski and Snowboard Open State Championship concluded at Koksar in Lahaul and Spiti yesterday.
The event was organised by the district administration of Lahaul and Spiti in collaboration with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering Institute and Allied Sports, Manali.
Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar was the chief guest at the event.
Many activities were organised by the administration with the aim to strengthen tourism in Lahaul and Spiti. The event was held in a bid to prepare the local youth for state and national-level sports competitions.
Extending hearty greetings to the participants, the DC said such sports competitions would further strengthen tourism in this area. The district was moving towards creating a distinct identity in the state and the country, he added.
On this occasion, he felicitated 45 participants of various competitions with awards.
Assistant Commissioner Sankalp Gautam, Keylong SDM Rajneesh Sharma and Mohan Kumar Naju, a ski instructor at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering Institute, Manali, were among those present at the event.
