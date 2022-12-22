2-day programme on emission monitoring system

Solan, December 21
A two-day capacity building programme on Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) and Continuous Effluent Quality Monitoring System (CEQMS) organised by the State Pollution Control Board in association with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and USAID concluded at Baddi today.
Nearly 100 stakeholders from industries and departments like Jal Shakti Vibhag, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited and technical staff of the board participated in the programme.
Apoorv Devgan, board’s Member Secretary, highlighted the significance of continuous monitoring and how it helped in assessment of air and water quality on real-time basis.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire, PM Modi to review covid situation in India today
Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...
BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
The unmanned aerial vehicle is downed by firing at 8pm on We...
Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert
Jane said that she had visited the homes of ‘sheep’ - a term...
Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda
A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Suggests that India should try to enter into free trade agre...