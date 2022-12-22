2-day programme on emission monitoring system

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 21

A two-day capacity building programme on Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) and Continuous Effluent Quality Monitoring System (CEQMS) organised by the State Pollution Control Board in association with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and USAID concluded at Baddi today.

Nearly 100 stakeholders from industries and departments like Jal Shakti Vibhag, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited and technical staff of the board participated in the programme.

Apoorv Devgan, board’s Member Secretary, highlighted the significance of continuous monitoring and how it helped in assessment of air and water quality on real-time basis.