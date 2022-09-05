2-day seminar on national security concludes at HPU

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 4

A two-day national seminar ‘India’s national security: Military Challenges, Management and Responses’ which was organised by the Defence and Strategic Studies Department of the Himachal Pradesh University and sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research concluded on Sunday. Detailed discussions were held on challenges on military and non-military dimensions, geopolitical complexity in Asia, Rohingya crisis, military rebalance, cyber security, and threats from social media to the country’s national security on the second day of the event.

Major General A M Bapat of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Lt General (retd) Balbir S Sandhu, Major General (retd) Shammi Raj and Prof Rishi Raj Sharma of the Guru Nanak Dev University addressed the plenary session.