2-day ski, snowboarding tourney ends in Kullu

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 28

The two-day state-level Ski and Snowboarding Championship concluded at Solang Nullah in Kullu district today. Technical Education and Tribal Development Minister Ram Lal Markanda was the chief guest at the event.

He announced Rs 50,000 for the competition organisers. The players who had achieved positions in this championship would participate in the national competition to be held in Uttarakhand in February.

In the slalom U-18 men’s category, Akhilesh stood first, Mohit second and Piyush got the third rank. Palak secured the first position in the girls’ U-18 category of slalom, while Megha stood second and Nitya third.

In cross-country, Diksha Thakur stood first, Geeta Thakur second and Bhavna Thakur bagged the third position in girls’ category. In cross-country girls’ junior category, Urmisha and Urvisha secured the first and second position, respectively. Abhinav, Varun and Sahil secured the first, second and third positions, respectively, in the cross-country boys’ junior category.

Varun secured the first position, Vanshu Thakur second and Deepak Tamang stood third in the giant slalom junior category in snowboarding competition. In the junior category of girls in snowboarding, the consolation prize was given to Prakriti Thakur. Similarly, in 10 km cross-country snowboarding event, Chandrakant stood first, Hira Lal second and Rahul third. —

