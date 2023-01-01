2 dead, 4 hurt as car falls in gorge near Parwanoo

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 31

Two persons were killed and four others injured after a car they were travelling in fell into a 300-m gorge near Timber Trail Resorts on the national highway near Parwanoo in the wee hours of Saturday.

On receiving the information, a team of the Parwanoo police and the fire staff rushed to their rescue. All occupants were taken to the ESI Hospital, Parwanoo, and later sent to the GMCH, Chandigarh.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Singla of Punjab and Radheshyam (21) of Bihar. The injured are Ravinder Kumar, Balram, Chandan Kumar and Kundan Kumar, all from Punjab.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the driver.