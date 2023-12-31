2 dead as car rolls down hill

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 30

Two persons in their twenties died Saturday morning after their car lost control and rolled down a hill near the Shiv Mandir area on the Bhattakufer-Dhalli road.

The incident took place at around 8 am today. Police officials reached the spot and recovered the bodies. The families of the deceased were notified.

The deceased have been identified as Ritik (22) and Priyanshu (23), residents of Chopal area in Shimla district. A probe into the matter has been launched to ascertain the reason behind the accident.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla