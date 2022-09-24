2 dead in Churah mishap

Chamba, September 23
Two persons died while the driver was injured in a road accident near Ansar in Churah subdivision of Chamba district today.
The tipper, in which they were travelling, fell into a deep gorge due to the collapse of a retaining wall alongside the road near Ansar.
As per the official report, the deceased have been identified as Prakash Chand and Dharam Singh. The driver, Ram Lal was injured and brought to Tissa civil hospital for treatment.
Local officials were supervising the rescue and relief operations at the incident site, the report added.
