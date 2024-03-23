2 deodar trees axed, culprits being traced

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 22

The illegal axing of two deodar trees has come to the fore just 2 km from the forest range office of Chowai in the Anni subdivision.

After getting information about the axing of two deodar trees on Wednesday night, officials of the Forest Department reached the spot. A Forest Department team recovered four sleepers of a tree on the spot, while the rest of the wood was taken away.

Case registered CL Rao, Divisional Forest Officer, Anni, said a report had been sought from the range officer. He said an FIR was registered and further investigations were underway.

The Divisional Forest Officer said the police were making efforts to nab the suspects.

A Forest Department team recovered four sleepers of a tree on the spot, while the rest of the wood was taken away by the miscreants.

CL Rao, Divisional Forest Officer, Anni, said a report had been sought from the range officer.

The Divisional Forest Officer said an FIR was registered and further investigations were underway. He said the police were trying to trace the suspects.

Despite a ban by High Court and the apex court on axing of green trees, such incidents come to the fore on a regular basis. In 2015, the Himachal High Court had stayed all permissions given by the deputy commissioners in the state for felling of trees on the pretext that they were posing a threat to the property and life of individuals in municipal council areas of the state.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu