2 deodar trees axed, culprits being traced

Kullu, March 22
The illegal axing of two deodar trees has come to the fore just 2 km from the forest range office of Chowai in the Anni subdivision.
After getting information about the axing of two deodar trees on Wednesday night, officials of the Forest Department reached the spot. A Forest Department team recovered four sleepers of a tree on the spot, while the rest of the wood was taken away.
Case registered
- CL Rao, Divisional Forest Officer, Anni, said a report had been sought from the range officer. He said an FIR was registered and further investigations were underway.
- The Divisional Forest Officer said the police were making efforts to nab the suspects.
- A Forest Department team recovered four sleepers of a tree on the spot, while the rest of the wood was taken away by the miscreants.
CL Rao, Divisional Forest Officer, Anni, said a report had been sought from the range officer.
The Divisional Forest Officer said an FIR was registered and further investigations were underway. He said the police were trying to trace the suspects.
Despite a ban by High Court and the apex court on axing of green trees, such incidents come to the fore on a regular basis. In 2015, the Himachal High Court had stayed all permissions given by the deputy commissioners in the state for felling of trees on the pretext that they were posing a threat to the property and life of individuals in municipal council areas of the state.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...