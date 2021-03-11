2 die en route to Manimahesh

Tribune News Service

Chamba, August 17

Two persons, mother and daughter, were killed and three others injured when a rock fell on them between Dhanchho and Hadsar en route to the sacred Manimahesh lake today.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu (34) and her daughter Avantika (10). They belonged to Lapiyana village, Harchakiyan tehsil of Kangra district.