2 die in Billing as paraglider crashes;1 hurt

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 8

Two persons, including a tourist from Ghaziabad, were killed and one was seriously injured when a paraglider crashed before the take-off from Billing this evening.

The mishap took place when pilot Vikas Kapoor (34), a resident of Bir, was ready to take off for a tandem flight with Akash Aggarwal (31), a tourist from Ghaziabad. Before the take-off, Vikas’ hand got entangled in the glider’s rope and it crashed due to imbalance.

Besides Vikas and Akash, a local youth Rakesh Kumar, who was helping in the take-off, got injured. All three were rushed to the Baijnath Civil Hospital where Rakesh and Akash were declared brought-dead. Pilot Vikas was rushed to the Tanda medical college.

The police said the families of the deceased had been informed and the post-mortem would be conducted tomorrow. A case has been registered. —

