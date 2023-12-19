2 doctors spar over patients at Una child care centre

Una, December 18

Two gynaecologists posted at the Mother and Child Care Centre of the Una district hospital today entered into a verbal duel, accusing each other of trying to intimidate and ‘take away’ patients. The parents of one of the lady doctors got involved in the incident and as a result, the hospital administration had to intervene to sort out the issue.

No action taken No departmental inquiry or action had been initiated in the matter but the doctors had been advised to exercise restraint. It was the prerogative of the patients to seek medical advice from the doctor of their choice and no body could coerce them. Dr Vikas Chauhan, Medical Superintendent

As per reports, today morning, when gynaecologist Dr Swinki Jain reached the hospital, she saw a big rush of patients at the clinic of gynaecologist Dr Priyanka Sharma. The latter alleged that she was attending to patients when Dr Swinki tried to snatch OPD slips from the hands of the patients waiting outside here clinic.

Dr Swinky, on the other hand, alleged that patients were not being allowed to come to her OPD and were stopped midway. Patients were confused and as the matter flared up, the hospital authorities, including Medical Superintendent Dr Vikas Chauhan, intervened. Dr Chauhan asked the two doctors to sit in their rooms in the OPD and attend to patients.

Soon, Dr Swinki’s parents allegedly reached the hospital and began accusing the hospital administration of being biased against their daughter. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjeev Verma said that it was unfortunate that two young doctors were involved in the incident. He added that the clinics of both doctors had been changed and relocated at a distance on the hospital premises.

Dr Chauhan said that no departmental inquiry or action had been initiated in the matter but the doctors had been advised to exercise restraint.

