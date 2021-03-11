2 drivers killed in head-on collision

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 8

Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between a Tempo and a car near the Sainwala bridge on the Paonta Sahib-Kala Amb road in Sirmaur district around 12.30 am today.

The car coming from the Paonta Sahib side collided with the Tempo coming from the opposite direction. The drivers of both vehicles were killed on the spot and the Tempo was badly damaged. The deceased Tempo driver Ikran was a resident of Haryana, while Dayal Singh, a resident of Girinagar in Paonta Sahib, was the car driver. Another Haryana resident Sadiq, who was also travelling in the Tempo, was injured.

DSP, Paonta Sahib, Bir Bahadur said the car was being driven on the wrong-side. A case has been registered.