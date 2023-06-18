2 from Palampur killed in mishap near Dehradun

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 17

Two local youths were killed and three others seriously injured after their car met with an accident near Dehradun in Uttarakhand this morning.

All of them belonged to Jasoon village here. They had gone on a trip to Haridwar and Dehradun by a private car last week.

While returning to Palampur, their car had a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer at Vikas Nagar, near Dehradun, in Uttarakhand. Sunny and Rajneesh died on the spot, while Vishal, Anil and Mukesh were seriously injured. The Uttarakhand Police shifted the injured to a hospital there and informed their families in Palampur.

Meanwhile, Sullah MLA Vipin Parmar visited the bereaved families. Kangra Rural Development Bank Chairman Sanjay Chauhan has also expressed shock over the tragedy.