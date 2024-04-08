2 from Punjab held in Una with narcotics

Our Correspondent

Una, April 7

The Una police arrested two youth from Punjab under the NDPS Act for possessing narcotics in two separate incidents last night.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team from the Tahliwal police station searched the belongings of a suspect in Bathari village and recovered 10.216 kg of poppy husk from his possession.

The accused Taranveer Singh, a resident of Chotewal village in Nangal tehsil of Ropar district in Punjab, has been booked under Section 15-61-85 of the NDPS Act.

In another incident, a police party from the Gagret police station recovered 1.43 gm of heroin from Pargat Singh near Icchaadhaari temple in Gagret. The accused is a resident of Kabirpur Shakha of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab. He has been booked under Section 21,25-61-85 of the NDPS Act.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Una