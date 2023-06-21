2 held for making packaging material for spurious drugs

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 20

Two brothers engaged in manufacturing printed foil, used for packaging spurious drugs manufactured by Baddi-based Trizal Formulation, were remanded in three-day custody by a Nalagarh court today.

They were arrested by officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) from Baddi yesterday. Their arrest is a significant breakthrough in cracking the network of spurious drug trade in Baddi.

Spurious drugs, having a face value of over a Rs 1 crore, were detected at the Trizal Formulation premises by the DCA officials in November last year.

The duo, Brajesh and Virender, hail from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. They had been operating Adarsh Foils at Jharmajri in the Barotiwala industrial area since 2018. The arrests were made at the instance of Mohammad Idris, who was arrested last week.

Idris was identified as the main raw material supplier to Trizal Formulation. He had been at large since November 2022. Five persons associated with the firm are in judicial remand.

“Brajesh is the proprietor of Adarsh Foils, while Virender worked with him. Labels of renowned companies like Cipla and USV were seized from their premises. These were meant to be used for packaging spurious drugs manufactured at Trizal Formulation,” said Lovely Thakur, Drugs Inspector, Baddi.

A preliminary probe indicates that the firm also prepared printed foil for packaging spurious drugs manufactured by Gullerwala-based Cyper Pharmaceutical.

