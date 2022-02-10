2 held with charas in Chamba district

Chamba, February 9
The field unit staff of the State Narcotic Crime Control (SNCC), Kangra, seized 1.136 kg of charas from two persons at two different locations in Chamba district during the past 24 hours under the anti-drug campaign.
In an official communiqué issued here on Wednesday, SSP Arul Kumar told the media that during a ‘naka’ laid near Goli Gandhiar rain shelter, a person identified as Hari Om (47), resident of Churah tehsil in the district, was intercepted.
On inspection, charas weighing 606 gm was recovered from his possession, and accordingly, accused Hari Om was arrested on the spot, the SSP said.
In another incident, a youth identified as Bittu (34) was caught during a ‘naka’ laid at Goli zero point, about 15 km from Dalhousie, while he was carrying 530 gm of charas in his possession.
The accused alongwith charas was also arrested on the spot, he said. Cases against both have been registered at Dalhousie. —
