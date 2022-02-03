2 Jogindernagar Congress members suspended

Mandi, February 2
Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Singh Rathore today suspended two office-bearers of the Block Congress Committee, Jogindernagar, in Mandi district for their “involvement in anti-social activities”.
In a press note issued here, Rathore said on the report of Mandi District Congress Committee president Prakash Chaudhari, the decision was taken to suspend block president Rakesh Dharwal and general secretary Lucky Thakur with immediate effect.
On Sunday, the Punjab Police had nabbed both Rakesh Dharwal and Lucky Thakur along with three boxes of illicit liquor. It is alleged that they were transporting it to their native place at Jogindernagar from Chandigarh.
Rathore asked Rakesh Dharwal and Lucky Thakur to clear their position over alleged allegations within 15 days.
