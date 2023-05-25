2 killed as mini-truck rams into SUV, bike

Tribune News Service

Solan: Two persons were killed and another was injured when a mini-truck rammed into a Mahindra Bolero SUV and a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction at Harraipur village on the Nalagarh-Baddi NH in the district around 9 pm on Tuesday. Arun Kumar (35), who was riding pillion the motorcycle, and SUV driver Shambhu Sahni (40) of Nalagarh died in the mishap.