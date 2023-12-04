2 killed by speeding truck

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 3

Two bike-borne persons, identified as Ravinder Kumar (51) of Shahpur Kandi and Bharti Dogra (30) of Dhariwal, were killed on the spot after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck (PB03AF-9927) at Kandwal on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway late last evening.

The deceased woman had taken lift from the motorcycle rider, who was headed to Pathankot. The two succumbed to their injuries on the way to the civil hospital.

Nurpur DSP Vihal Verma said the police had registered a case under Sections 279 and 304A of the IPC against the truck driver. The bodies of the victims were handed over to the families after post-mortem examination.

