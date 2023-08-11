2 killed, three missing in Sirmaur cloudburst

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 10

Five members of a family went missing after their house came under tonnes of debris and water following a cloudburst at Sirmouri Tal village along the Giri river in Paonta Sahib subdivision of Sirmaur district last night.

The cloudburst led to a sudden increase in the level of water in the Giri and houses located along the river in Malgi panchayat were inundated.

Those missing were identified as Kuldeep Singh (63), his wife Jeeto Devi (57), Rajni (31) and her two children Nitesh (10) and Dipika (8). The bodies of Kuldeep Singh and his granddaughter were brought out by afternoon from the debris by a rescue team while a search was underway to locate the other missing persons, said Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta. Heavy rain had been lashing the area since last evening. “The revenue authorities are assessing the loss caused to paddy crop,” said Paonta Sahib Tehsildar Rishab Sharma.

