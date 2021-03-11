2 labourers murdered in Indora, one nabbed

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, APRIL 28

Two brothers, migrant labourers, hailing from Panna district in MP were allegedly murdered brutally by their companion. All three had been living together in a rented room at Dahkulara village in Indora.

The blood-soaked bodies were taken into possession by the police this morning.

As per police information, the deceased were identified as Vinod Kumar (21) and Anil Kumar (18) and accused Ghanshyam (21). The trio hailing from the same Vasi Sagra village of MP were working as labourers. The accused had some old enmity with the deceased brothers. With the intention to eliminate them, he had brought a sickle from Pathankot two weeks ago. He allegedly committed this double murder by slitting their bodies last night in their room.

SP Kangra Khushal Sharma said that the accused, who was detained by the police, initially tried to mislead the police by claiming that a group of other migrants had murdered them but preliminary investigation pointed to his involvement in the crime. The accused, who was arrested, confessed to the crime later.

A team of forensic experts from Nurpur collected circumstantial evidence from the crime spot. “The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination and sharp-edged weapon was recovered from the bushes near the crime spot,” he said.