2 medical vans donated for Sulaha

Palampur, August 29
Power Grid Corporation today donated two mobile medical vans (valuing Rs 75 lakh) for people residing in remote areas of the Sulaha constituency. One van will be given to the Civil Hospital in Bhawarna, while second will be given to Civil Hospital in Thural.
Vipin Singh Parmar, local MLA and Speaker of Vidhan Sabha, flagged off the mobile vans in a function held at Bhawarna. He said that the vans would strengthen the health services in the area where there were no testing and diagnose facilities.
“These two vans will be used for comprehensive health care services in remote areas of Sulaha and will extend all type of testing facilities in villages. The two vans are also equipped with automatic analyzer, LED microscope and ECG machines,” he added.
Kailash Rathore, Executive Director, Power Grid Corporation Limited, said, “We are committed towards our corporate social responsibility and are aiming to reach maximum beneficiaries through various projects.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...