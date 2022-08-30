2 medical vans donated for Sulaha

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 29

Power Grid Corporation today donated two mobile medical vans (valuing Rs 75 lakh) for people residing in remote areas of the Sulaha constituency. One van will be given to the Civil Hospital in Bhawarna, while second will be given to Civil Hospital in Thural.

Vipin Singh Parmar, local MLA and Speaker of Vidhan Sabha, flagged off the mobile vans in a function held at Bhawarna. He said that the vans would strengthen the health services in the area where there were no testing and diagnose facilities.

“These two vans will be used for comprehensive health care services in remote areas of Sulaha and will extend all type of testing facilities in villages. The two vans are also equipped with automatic analyzer, LED microscope and ECG machines,” he added.

Kailash Rathore, Executive Director, Power Grid Corporation Limited, said, “We are committed towards our corporate social responsibility and are aiming to reach maximum beneficiaries through various projects.”

#Palampur