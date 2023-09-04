Shimla: 2 months on, thousands in Rampur still partially cut off

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, August 3

Even as most roads have been restored for traffic in Shimla district, many panchayats in Rampur tehsil of the district continue to have partial or no road connectivity.

Besides causing travel and other inconvenience, the snapped road connectivity — for the past two months — has increased the transportation cost of apple.

“There has been no road connectivity in our area for nearly two months now. Following heavy rain in July, half a km portion of the road to our panchayat has sunk at Seripul near Taklech,” said Bhajan Dass, pradhan of Munish gram panchayat in Rampur.

Four are panchayats falling under Taklech sub-tehsil — Kashapat, Deothi, Kuhal and Darkali -– are also awaiting the restoration of road connectivity. “Over 8,000 people of these panchayats are inconvenienced due to the damaged road,” he said. Shoba Singh, a PWD SDO, said the whole sunken stretch had turned into a sliding zone and they are struggling to construct retaining walls to make the road fit for vehicular traffic. “We are looking to restore temporary connectivity in a week,” he said.

Meanwhile, roads in as many as seven panchayats of the 15/20 area under Sarahan sub-tehsil have also sustained massive damage due to heavy downpour. Most of these panchayats are without bus connectivity so far. “Roads have been cleared for light vehicles, but these are risky even for smaller vehicles,” said Ravi Kant, vice-pradhan of Labana Sadana panchayat. Kant said nearly 15,000 people were facing inconvenience due to the damaged roads in the 15/20 area.

Meanwhile in Nankhari block of Rampur, several link roads are yet to be restored. “Even the road to Narkanda is closed for heavy vehicles due to the damaged spot near Jawalda,” said Huma Chand, vice-pradhan of Gahan panchayat in Nankhari block.

“The cost of transporting apple has increased as the pick-up vehicles run only at half their capacity due to damaged roads. We also have to take longer routes to reach the mandis. Also, apple boxes are being transported to the functional road by labourers at places where link roads are closed,” he said.

PWD Chief Engineer (Shimla Zone) Surinder Pal Jagota said only 10-12 roads are left to be opened in Rampur circle. “To begin with, around 250 were blocked in Rampur circle. Now, just 10-12 roads are left to be opened for vehicular traffic,” he said.

Monsoon fury Road to recovery

Fruit carriage hit

Pick-ups running at half capacity

Vehicles taking longer routes to reach various mandis

Apple boxes being moved to functional roads by labourers where link stretches closed

