2 more industrial estates in Baddi belt

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 1

To promote industrialisation in the hill state, two new industrial estates are being developed at Bhangla and Nanuwal in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) belt.

Nearly 40 bigha land has been reserved at Bhangla and 94 bigha at Nanuwal for the purpose. “With earmarked plots, we are expecting to attract investors to set up units in this belt,” said Sakshi Satti, General Manager, Single Window Clearance Agency, Nalagarh. He said land had already been transferred to the Industries Department and development would be taken up as per demand. Plots would be leased out to investors as per their requirement, he added.

The BBN cluster has six industrial areas. Ready land availability will save investors the hassle of securing permissions under Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, which is a tedious process. More than 90 per cent of the state’s industry is located in the BBN cluster. To further boost development in the area, a rail network is being laid to connect it to Chandigarh. With the four-laning of the highway already underway, investors are exhibiting keen interest in setting up new units and expanding their existing establishments.

Welcoming the move, Anil Sharma, a senior executive of the Nalagarh Industries Association, said, “The setting up of new industrial areas is a welcome move. Investors will get ready land to expand their operations in this industrial cluster.”