2 nabbed for Haroli ATM robbery

Our Correspondent

UNA, NOVEMBER 23

The Una police today arrested two youths for breaking open and robbing an ATM located outside the Pandoga branch of Punjab National Bank in Haroli subdivision on the night of November 15.

SP Arijit Sen Thakur said the two accused Arshad of Khairthal village in Alwar and Sabir of Palwal had been arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab. He said the two were traced on the basis of mobile tracking and CCTV footage secured from various locations.

The SP said the accused entered the ATM chamber and sprayed paint on the camera before using a heavy duty gas cutter to cut open the ATM machine. He said the bank authorities had said Rs 10.5 lakh had been taken away. The incident occurred at 12.30 am and the police got information at 2.30 am.

It is reported that the accused have criminal record in Punjab where they had committed similar crimes and the amount looted from various ATMs in Punjab summed up to about Rs 1 crore.

The two were here on the pretext of purchasing and transporting potatoes during the ongoing harvesting season and had conducted reconnaissance of the ATM on two occasions.