2 Nepal natives held with opium

Shimla: Two Nepal natives have been arrested with 1.516 kg of opium in the Theog subdivision of Shimla district, the police said here on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Tilak Bohra, a native of Salyan district in Karnali province, and Shuba Budha, a native of West Rukkum. Both were living in Narkanda. TNS
70-yr-old woman slips to death
Mandi: A 70-year-old woman died after falling into a stream while collecting firewood at Shala village in Mandi district. Banki Devi had left home to gather wood from a nearby forest, but when she did not return for long her family started a search and found her body in the stream not far from the house.
