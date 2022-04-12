2 Nepal workers drown in Beas

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 11

Two persons reportedly drowned in the Beas near Dhaulasidh temple here today. It is learnt that Dalbahadur Shahi (21) and Vimal Rampali (20), both from Nepal, were working here. They ventured into the river to take bath but were drowned.

The people, who saw them, reached the spot and informed the police. A team of the NDRF will start the rescue operation tomorrow. A case has been registered. —