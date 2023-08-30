2 patients airlifted from flood-hit Mandi areas

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 29

Two patients were airlifted today by the district administration from flood-affected areas of Thunag and Balichowki subdivisions in Mandi district. Among the patients were a cancer patient and an expectant mother.

The cancer patient was airlifted from Kalhani village while the expectant mother was flown from Kharedi to Mandi town.

Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhary said that two patients were airlifted from flood-hit areas of Thunag and Balichowki and taken to Kangnidhar helipad near Mandi town from where they were transported to hospital with the help of ambulance service.

The DC stated that ration supply material was delivered to inaccessible areas of Balichowki, Thunag and Gohar subdivisions of Mandi with the help of Air Force helicopters.

#Cancer #Mandi