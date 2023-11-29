2 Scooty riders killed in Nurpur accident

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, November 28

In a hit-and-run case, two Scooty riders were killed when their vehicle was hit by a speeding car at Nadoli on the Batees Meel- Ranital link road near Kotla in Nurpur police district last night. The car coming from the opposite side veered off the road after hitting the two-wheeler and skidded in the roadside nullah. The car driver fled from the spot after the accident. He has not been identified. The accident victims were identified as Anil Kumar (26) and his cousin Mohit Kumar (21), residents of Rait in Kangra.

As per information, one of the accident victims died on the spot whereas the other was spotted by locals early this morning. He was rushed to nearby civil hospital at Shahpur where he also succumbed to his injuries.

SP Nurpur Ashok Kumar said a case under sections 279,337 and 304A of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified car driver in Jawali police station. He said the car had been impounded by the police and the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the families after conducting a post-mortem.

