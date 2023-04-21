2 solar power projects to come up in Pangi valley

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 20

Two solar power projects of 400 KW each will be set up in Pangi subdivision of Chamba district. The land for the power projects has been transferred to Himurja, state-run nodal agency for renewable energy.

Himurja has selected one hectare for each project at Hillaur and Dharwas in the Pangi valley. The projects will cost around Rs 10 crore.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said, “The government has made a provision in the Budget to set up a solar power-based ‘Battery Energy Storage System Project’ in Pangi to strengthen its power supply system. This project will provide uninterrupted power supply to the people of the area even during outages and breakdown caused by bad weather and heavy snowfall.”

He said, “The people of Pangi have to face difficulties due to tough weather conditions, especially during winter, often resulting in power outages. The Battery Energy Storage System Project will address this issue by supplying electricity from the local grid.”

Sukhu said that the state government was taking steps to reduce carbon emissions by harnessing solar energy. “To make Himachal a green energy state by March 2026, the government has set a target to start 500 MW capacity solar power projects in 2023-24. Additionally, two panchayats in each district will be developed as green panchayats on a pilot basis,” he added.

He said that the government was encouraging youth to set up solar power projects, ranging from 250 kW to 2 MW capacity in the state. For these projects, the government would provide 40 per cent financial assistance to them. The state electricity board would purchase electricity produced by these projects.

Land selected