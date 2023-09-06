2 special trains chug on Kalka-Koti stretch

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 5

Two special trains were started on the Kalka-Koti stretch of the UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge rail line today.

A successful trial of the two trains was held yesterday. The Kalka-Shimla rail line had suffered damage at several places due to heavy rain during the last two months, resulting in operations being suspended. Work is underway to repair a 50m bridge near Summer Hill which was damaged in a landslide on August 24.

According to the schedule, the first train will start at 7 am from Kalka and reach Koti at 7.55 am. It will return at 8.20 am and reach Kalka by 9.15 am. The second train will start from Kalka at 3 pm and return at 4.20 pm.

Repair work is underway on the entire stretch of the rail line and the Railways is hopeful that the services will resume on the entire stretch by the end of this month. The 96-km Shimla-Kalka rail line is a major tourist attraction.

