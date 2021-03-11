2 specialists join Kullu hospital

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 20

A gynaecologist and a specialist doctor of medicine joined the Regional Hospital here yesterday. The government had on May 5 posted three specialist doctors to the hospital on deputation for three months. An obstetrician and gynaecologist, a medicine specialist and a radiologist were issued posting orders. However, still there is no radiologist there.

Dr Naresh Chand, Medical Superintendent of the Regional Hospital, said that now the strength of doctors was 33 and only four posts were vacant. He added that there were 16 specialists and 17 medical officers in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the indefinite dharna led by Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur in front of the hospital against the shortage of doctors continued for the 18th day today. Different wings of the Congress are lending their support to the dharna every day. The Kullu Congress is also running a signature campaign over the issue.

The MLA said that people’s anger against poor health services was rising. He added that more than 200 patients visit different OPDs of the hospital every day but many of them return without consulting a doctor.

He said that people were suffering due to the apathy of the government. He added that their protest would continue till all vacant posts of specialist doctor were filled permanently.

Meera Rana, president of the Kullu Block Mahila Congress Committee, said that the government makes false claims of respect for women and ensuring their safety. She added that the government should fill the posts of doctor at the earliest.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that most of the doctors were giving their services in the hospital and now only four posts were vacant, which would be filled on priority. He accused the Congress of doing politics on the issue.