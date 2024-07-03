2 suspects seen on Punjab-Himachal border in BSF uniform

Dharamsala, July 2
The Nurpur police have issued an alert after two persons in BSF uniform with suspicious antecedents were reportedly spotted in the Nangal area on Punjab borders near Damtal.
The Nurpur SP has issued the alert to all check posts in the district to keep watch for the two suspects.
The police have been on alert since reports of two terrorists reportedly spotted in Kathua area of Jammu were received.
When contacted, Nurpur SP Ashok Rattan said the two suspects who were seen on borders along Pathankot today were not related to the suspected terrorist alert. These two persons were suspected criminals wanted by the police. He refused to reveal further details about the suspects.
