2 tourists swept away in Beas near Manali

Kullu, May 26

Two tourists were swept away by the gushing waters of the Beas at Nehru Kund near Manali today. As per information, after Ruchi Tiwari (22), who hailed from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, fell into the river while clicking a photograph, Saurabh N Shah (33) from Putlibowli of Hyderabad jumped to save her. While the police recovered Ruchi’s body downstream at Bahang, there was no trace of Saurabh till the filing of this report.

Saurabh had come to Manali a few days ago and was planning to take a hotel on lease. Ruchi had reached Manali yesterday, with her two friends, one of whom knew Saurabh. All of them were staying in a hotel at Shanag village.

FATAL OUTING

During an outing today, Ruchi and her friends insisted on taking photographs near the Nehru Kund bridge.

As soon as Ruchi stepped on a stone to take a photo, she slipped and fell into the Beas. Saurabh jumped into the gushing waters to save her, but both were swept away in no time.

Meanwhile, Manali SDM Raman Sharma has appealed to tourism service providers to caution their guests against going near the river. He said police were also issuing advisories to tourists at many places. Area residents said the government and the administration should channelise rivers and develop spots where the tourists can enjoy without risking their lives.

