2 trains restarted from Una

PTI

Una, April 29

The Una to Ambala Cantt and Una to Saharanpur passenger trains have been restarted, officials said today. The services of the two trains were suspended 45 days ago due to the construction and electrification work on the railway track between the Nangal Dam and Bharatgarh section. The Ambala Railway Board had cancelled both trains till April 27.

Una Railway Station Superintendent Rohtash Singh said both trains had been restarted and were now running at the scheduled time. The trains reached Una on Friday, as per the timetable, he said.