2 trains resumed on Pathankot-Baijnath route

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, November 4

After three and a half months, the Railways yesterday partially restored passenger train services to the Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge line.

The department has resumed two of the seven trains between Nurpur and Baijnath railway stations.

On July 17, the train services on the narrow gauge were suspended due to the dilapidated condition of the interstate Chakki railway bridge at Kandwal in Nurpur. But, after the collapse of the bridge due to flashfloods and illegal mining on August 2, the department had suspended rail services indefinitely from the Pathankot station.

Later, it again surveyed the track from the Nurpur road to Baijnath railway station.

As per information, the department has built a shed for cleaning trains at the Nurpur station and undertaken a trial of a passenger train with seven coaches from Nurpur to Baijnath Paproal railway station.

According to Seema Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager, Ferozepur, after the successful trial of the train, the department has resumed services from Nurpur to the Baijnath railway station.