2 Una lads set to join Armed Forces

Our Correspondent

Una, May 3

Two youngsters from Una district have been selected for training as officers at different academies of the Indian Armed Forces.

Ward 9 (Una) resident Yatin Kanwar (19) has been selected for the Army’s Technical Entry Scheme, securing an all-India eleventh rank. The results of the scheme were declared on Thursday.

Yatin Kanwar

Yatin completed his school education from Una and studied BTech (Electronics and Telecommunication) at NIT, Hamirpur. He said his first choice was serving in the Armed Forces and he had been appearing for the NDA written examinations, which he had previously cleared four times.

He had subsequently appeared for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews, where he missed success narrowly. He appeared for the Technical Entry Scheme SSB at Jalandhar recently, making it to the final merit this time around. Son of a Una-based journalist, Yatin said his late grandfather Kanwar Hari Singh, who was the president of voluntary organisation Himptkarsh Parishad, had been his source of inspiration.

Basdehra village resident Shamsher Singh (19) cleared the NDA Examination, securing the 238th rank. An alumnus of Sainik School Sujanpur, Tihra, he cleared his SSB at Prayagraj recently.

Shamsher is presently studying BSc (second year) at Government Post-Graduate College, Chandigarh. Son of a BSF ASI, Shamsher had cleared the NDA written examination five times. However, he had previously been unsuccessful in clearing the SSB.

