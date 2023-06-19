2 Una youths drown in Pong Dam Lake

Nurpur, June 18
Two youths hailing from Daulatpur in Una district were drowned in the Pong Dam Lake at Bathu-ki-Lari near Guglara in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district this evening.
Seven youths came on motorcycles to Bathu-ki Lari. They went to take a bath in the lake but four of them slipped and fell into it. When the drowning youths raised the alarm, local swimmers rescued two of them. Amit Kumar (26) and his cousin Rajat (23), both residents of Daulatpur in Una, drowned in the lake. Amit was serving in the Indian Army while Rajat was a PWD employee.
Jawali SDM Mahinder Pratap Singh and DSP Manoj Kumar reached there along with a police team and a search and rescue operation was started. Meanwhile, an NDRF team from Nurpur also reached there and started looking for the two drowned youths but could not trace them till late evening. The SDM said that the search operation was stopped at 7 pm and would be restarted at 6 am tomorrow.
