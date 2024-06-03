2 UP women drown in Beas in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali

PTI

Manali, June 3

Two women from Uttar Pradesh drowned in the Beas near Manali in Himachal's Kullu district on Monday as they slipped into the river while taking photographs, officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, Aanchal (17) and Meenu (24) who had come to Manali along with their family accidentally slipped into the river while clicking photographs on a rock at Vashisht Maud, about 2 km from Manali.

The body of Aanchal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, was recovered at some distance from the accident site and sent for post-mortem, police said.

A police team from Manali is at the spot and search and rescue operation is still on to locate the other woman, Manali DSP KD Sharma told PTI.

In a similar incident, two tourists from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana on May 26 drowned as a woman slipped while clicking a selfie. A boy fell while saving her near Nehru Kund, about 4 km from Manali.

In spite of various signboards set up by the administration discouraging people from going to nearby rivers, tourists are endangering their lives by taking photos near river banks, a government employee said.

