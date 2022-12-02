2 wheat varieties introduced

PTI

Shimla, december 1

The Agriculture Department has introduced two high-yielding varieties of wheat (DBW 222 and DBW 187) in the state.

These wheat varieties have a yield of 60 quintals per hectare, compared to 35-37 quintals per quintal of existing varieties.

Around 23,000 quintal seeds of these two varieties have been supplied to farmers at 50 per cent subsidy, said Rajiv Minhas, subject matter specialist at the Agriculture Department.