2 wheat varieties introduced

Shimla, december 1
The Agriculture Department has introduced two high-yielding varieties of wheat (DBW 222 and DBW 187) in the state.
These wheat varieties have a yield of 60 quintals per hectare, compared to 35-37 quintals per quintal of existing varieties.
Around 23,000 quintal seeds of these two varieties have been supplied to farmers at 50 per cent subsidy, said Rajiv Minhas, subject matter specialist at the Agriculture Department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
'Happy Malaysia', main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast, arrested from Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...
Rajasthan man gets wife killed in 'road accident' to get Rs 1.9 crore insurance money
4 accused have been arrested
Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles
Will be voluntary, not mandatory